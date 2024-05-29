May 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Prestige Estate Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to the Axis Capital team. Thank you, and over to you.
Ashutosh Patel - Axis Capital - Analyst
Thank you, Steve, and good afternoon, everyone. As always, we have Mr. Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director; and Amit Mor, Chief Financial Officer of Prestige Estates.
We are also taking this opportunity to introduce Mr. Zayd Noaman. He is an Executive Director with the CMD's office at Prestige Group. Active for more than 10 years now, Zayd overlooks a host of functions in Prestige, including sales and marketing, business development, land acquisitions, strategic investments, corporate finance, amongst other things. He is also a President-elect for CREDAI Bangalore Chapter.
From an educational perspective, he has a double master's degree from both Columbia University and London Business School.
Q4 2024 Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...