Director Alexander Davern of Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS, Financial) executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company on May 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,332 shares of the company.

Cirrus Logic Inc is a premier supplier of high-precision analog and digital signal processing components for audio and energy markets. The company's products are found in a range of audio and energy applications including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and consumer and professional audio systems.

Over the past year, Alexander Davern has sold a total of 1,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Cirrus Logic Inc shows a total of 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Cirrus Logic Inc were trading at $115.85 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 23.28, which is lower than the industry median of 33.42.

The stock's GF Value is $88.28, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. This suggests that Cirrus Logic Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

