Q1 2024 Oncopeptides AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Sofia Heigis - Oncopeptides AB - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director - Tyskland



Hi, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of our report for the first quarter of 2024. This is our standard disclaimer.



With me, I have Henrik Bergentoft who will give a financial update. Before that, I will go over some key points for the first quarter, additionally some events in the second quarter. This, given that we are reporting late in the spring due to our recent rights issue. I will then come back with an update of our European commercialization process and next step value drivers.



Starting off with some key highlights, we have already communicated the revenues for the first quarter, which arrived at SEK5.1 million. This is comparable to the revenue in Q4 of last year. The sales in the first quarter were influenced by seasonal effects, which we anticipated, as in line with the development for the full late-stage multiple myeloma market this season.



We have communicated that we expect an acceleration of sales in 2024 to reach profitability in 2026, which is still a valid guidance