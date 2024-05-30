Full Year 2024 Dr Martens PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

May 30, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kenny Wilson

Dr Martens PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Giles Wilson

Dr Martens PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* John Stevenson

Peel Hunt LLP - Analyst

* Alison Lygo

Deutsche Numis - Analyst

* Kate Calvert

Investec Bank (UK) Plc - Analyst

* Adrien Duverger

Goldman Sachs - Analyst

* Natasha Bonnet

Morgan Stanley - Analyst



=====================

Kenny Wilson - Dr Martens PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our FY24 results presentation, both here in the room and on the webcast. I'm absolutely delighted to be joined this morning by Giles Wilson, our new CFO, who joined us three weeks ago. Also, in the room from Dr. Martens, we have Paul Mason, our Chairman; and also Ije