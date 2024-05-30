Q1 2024 BW LPG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Lisa Lim - BW LPG - Head Of Corporate Communications



Welcome to BW LPG's first quarter 2024 financial results presentation. Bringing you through the presentation today are CEO, Kristian SÃ¸rensen and CFO Samantha Xu. We are pleased to answer questions at the end of the presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, we wish to highlight the legal disclaimers shown on the current slide. This presentation held on Zoom is also recorded.



I now turn the call over to Kristian.



Kristian Sorensen - BW LPG Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Hi everyone, and welcome to our 2024 Q1 presentation. Thank you for taking time to join us today as we present our financial results and recent events. It's been a busy period for our company, so let's turn to slide 4, please.



We delivered another strong quarter with a result of $150 million net profit after tax on the back of a strong time Charter equivalent of $61,500 per available day, which includes a positive IFRS adjustment of $26 million. We booked a net gain of $20 million from the sale of the BW Princess,