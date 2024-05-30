Q4 2024 Roivant Sciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Roivant fourth-quarter-2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Everybody, please go ahead.



Abby Beier - Roivant Sciences Ltd. - Principal, Strategic Finance



Good morning, and thanks for joining today's call to review Roivant's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, along with the business update. I'm Abby Beier with Roivant. Presenting today, we have Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant.



For those dialing in via the conference call, you can find the slides being presented today as well as the press release announcing these updates on our IR website at investors.roivant.com. We'll also be providing the slide numbers as we present to help you follow along.



I'd like to remind you that we'll be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentations. We strongly encourage you to review the