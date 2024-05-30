Q4 2024 Canopy Growth Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator. I would like to welcome you to Canopy Growth's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Tyler Burns, Director, Investor Relations. Tyler, you may begin the conference call.



Tyler Burns - Canopy Growth Corp - Director, Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us. On our call today, we have Canopy Growth's Chief Executive Officer, David Klein, and Chief Financial Officer, Judy Hong.



Before financial markets open today, Canopy Growth issued a news release announcing the financial results for our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The news release and financial statements have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and will be available on our website under the Investors tab.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this call will include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and that