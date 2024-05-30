May 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Adam Hanan - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - IR



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Cracker Barrel's third quarter fiscal 2024 conference call and webcast. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter results. In this press release and on this call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended April 26, 2024. Please refer to the footnotes in our press release for further details about these measures.



The company believes that these measures provide investors with an enhanced understanding of the company's financial performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP