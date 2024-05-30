May 30, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day. My name is Ellie, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Quorum Information Technologies's first-quarter 2024 results and conference call.
I'd now like to hand over to the President and CEO, Maury Marks. You may now begin the conference.
Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you, Ellie. Hello, everybody, and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies Q1 2024 results conference call and concurrent webcast today. Joining me is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown.
Quorum is a North American software and services company, providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive, dealerships, and original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, rely on for their operations. Through a combination of purposeful product investment and five strategic acquisitions in the last six years, Quorum now has uniquely integrated product suite of 13 essential software solutions that are used in whole or in part
Q1 2024 Quorum Information Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...