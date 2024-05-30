May 30, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Ellie. Hello, everybody, and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies Q1 2024 results conference call and concurrent webcast today. Joining me is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown.



Quorum is a North American software and services company, providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive, dealerships, and original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, rely on for their operations. Through a combination of purposeful product investment and five strategic acquisitions in the last six years, Quorum now has uniquely integrated product suite of 13 essential software solutions that are used in whole or in part