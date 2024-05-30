Q1 2025 SentinelOne Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Doug Clark - SentinelOne Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SentinelOne's earnings call for the first quarter and fiscal year '25 which ended April 30. With us today are Tomer Weingarten, CEO; and Dave Bernhardt, our CFO. Our press release in the shareholder letter were issued earlier today and are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being broadcast live via webcast and an audio replay will be available on our website after the call concludes.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements about future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the second fiscal