On May 29, 2024, Joseph Whitters, Director at Accuray Inc (ARAY, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 561,053 shares of Accuray Inc.

Accuray Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of radiation therapy systems that are designed to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized, and more effective.

The transaction occurred when shares of Accuray Inc were priced at $1.56, resulting in a total investment by the insider of $156,000. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly in the company, which currently has a market cap of approximately $155.813 million.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Accuray Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells. The insider, Joseph Whitters, has been active in the market, with a total of 100,000 shares purchased and 0 shares sold within the last year.

Regarding the company's valuation, Accuray Inc's shares are trading below the GF Value of $2.74, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This valuation suggests that the stock might be undervalued, categorized as "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

