David Benjamin, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Blackbaud Inc (BLKB, Financial), executed a sale of 33,419 shares in the company on May 30, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 57,739 shares of Blackbaud Inc.

Blackbaud Inc is a software company that provides cloud software solutions. Its products are designed to assist non-profits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and other charitable giving entities to increase their impact through fundraising, payment services, and analytics.

Over the past year, David Benjamin has sold a total of 53,419 shares of Blackbaud Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Blackbaud Inc shows a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Blackbaud Inc were trading at $77.73, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.975 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 187.80, significantly above both the industry median of 26.63 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Blackbaud Inc has a GF Value of $73.03. With the current price of $77.73, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

