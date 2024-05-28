Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) on May 28, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 42,370 shares of the company.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology innovations, operates globally, offering products that connect people through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices. The company's platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus among others.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 33,562 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company shows a pattern of insider selling, with 219 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $476.69 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1,184.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.83, which is above the industry median of 21.92.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is $362.50, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. This suggests that Meta Platforms Inc is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other personal financial planning. Investors often look at insider transactions as one of many indicators to gauge stock sentiment and company health.

