On May 30, 2024, Christian Voigtlander, Chief Operating Officer of ICU Medical Inc (ICUI, Financial), executed a sale of 12,539 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at a stock price of $103.95 per share, totaling approximately $1,303,431.05. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of ICU Medical Inc.

ICU Medical Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology, and critical care applications. ICU Medical's products include IV solutions, systems, and devices that help keep healthcare providers and patients safe.

Over the past year, Christian Voigtlander has sold a total of 32,992 shares of ICU Medical Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ICU Medical Inc were trading at $103.95 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.52 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow based on historical trading multiples and adjustments for the company's past performance and expected future performance.

The GF Value of ICU Medical Inc is estimated at $185.72, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56, indicating a possible value trap situation where investors should think twice before investing.

The insider transaction trend for ICU Medical Inc is visualized in the above chart, highlighting the recent activities of insiders within the company.

The GF Value chart provides an intrinsic value estimate of ICU Medical Inc, considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

