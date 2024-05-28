On May 28, 2024, Mark Reuss, President of General Motors Co (GM, Financial), executed a sale of 150,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 176,907 shares of General Motors Co.

General Motors Co, a global company, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The company also provides financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 159,300 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year at General Motors Co, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of General Motors Co were priced at $43.44 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $49.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 5.30, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.08 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $52.43, indicating that at a price of $43.44, General Motors Co is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

