On May 28, 2024, Thomas Vetter, CEO of Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial), executed a sale of 25,373 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $19 per share, totaling approximately $482,087. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 634,274 shares of the company.

Cars.com Inc operates as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The platform provides a suite of solutions for dealers and manufacturers to increase their sales and reach potential customers effectively.

Over the past year, Thomas Vetter has sold a total of 176,660 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Cars.com Inc were trading at $19 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.76, which is lower than the industry median of 16.08 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cars.com Inc is estimated at $17.75 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

