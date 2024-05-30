On May 30, 2024, David Clement, Senior Vice President of Vulcan Materials Co (VMC, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $254.5 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 547,494 shares of Vulcan Materials Co.

Vulcan Materials Co is a prominent producer of construction aggregates, primarily crushed stone, sand, and gravel, which are used in nearly all forms of construction. The company also engages in the production of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete.

Over the past year, David Clement has sold a total of 5,370 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Co were trading at $254.5 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $33.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.09, which is above the industry median of 16.75.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $225.96, indicating that Vulcan Materials Co is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and market performance.

