On May 28, 2024, Stephen Betz, Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company at a price of $47.49 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 86,643 shares of the company.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Over the past year, Stephen Betz has sold a total of 21,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company has seen a total of 24 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year, indicating a trend of insider selling.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $47.49 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.58 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 71.95.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation and stock performance of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

