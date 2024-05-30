Release Date: May 30, 2024

Positive Points

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) reported better than expected Q1 profitability, with a non-GAAP operating income rate of 3.8%, expanding 40 basis points compared to last year.

The company saw growth in its paid membership base and improvements in its relationship Net Promoter Score and operational metrics for prioritized customer experiences.

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) continues to enhance its omnichannel fulfillment experience, with almost 60% of packages delivered or available for pickup within one day.

The company is making significant investments in AI capabilities to improve customer experience and operational efficiency, including personalized home screens in its app and AI-powered virtual assistants.

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) is strategically operating its business to balance response to the pressured sales environment, expecting to deliver profitability toward the high end of its non-GAAP operating income rate guidance.

Negative Points

Q1 comparable sales decreased by 6.1% compared to last year, with significant declines in categories such as appliances, home theater, gaming, and phones.

The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with high inflation, high mortgage rates, and lower consumer confidence impacting consumer spending.

The company expects continued lower demand for higher-tech consumer electronics due to the pull-forward of tech purchases during the early years of the pandemic and lower levels of material innovation.

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) anticipates additional pressure on its product margin rate for the year, primarily driven by pricing investments in response to a more promotional environment.

The company is not changing its original full-year guidance, indicating uncertainty and potential challenges ahead, with comparable sales expected to be flat to down 3%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more detail on the product roadmap post-Labor Day and insights on appliance market share?

A: Corie Barry, CEO: We have several new products coming out, including new iPads and Microsoft’s copilot plus laptops. These products are expected to drive interest, especially as we approach the back-to-school season. Matt Bilunas, CFO: The appliance category was highly promotional in Q1, leading to some market share loss. We are investing in pricing, marketing, and labor to support this category for the rest of the year.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of increased promotional activity on your pricing strategy?

A: Corie Barry, CEO: The promotional environment is more intense than last year, reflecting a value-oriented consumer. We are making targeted investments in pricing, marketing, and specialized labor to strengthen our positioning in key areas. We aim to balance revenue and profit outcomes effectively.

Q: What is the preorder interest for AI-enabled laptops, and are the $1,000+ price points a concern?

A: Corie Barry, CEO: Preorders are slightly outpacing early expectations. While the price point is premium, the new features like longer battery life and cooler operation are attracting interest. We expect these products to drive demand, especially as we approach the back-to-school season.

Q: How are AI capabilities being incorporated into your business, and what are the expected benefits?

A: Corie Barry, CEO: AI is being used to enhance customer experience and drive efficiency. Examples include personalized home screens in our app and AI-enabled customer reviews. These initiatives are expected to improve engagement and reduce costs, such as summarizing customer service calls automatically.

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the Memorial Day shift on May-to-date comps?

A: Corie Barry, CEO: May-to-date comps are better than our Q2 guidance, even without fully lapping Memorial Day. The improvement is driven by better trends in tablets and targeted moves in major appliances and TVs during key drive times like Memorial Day.

Q: What are the advantages of store refreshes versus full remodels?

A: Corie Barry, CEO: Store refreshes allow us to touch every store in the chain, making them less capital-intensive and quicker to execute. This approach enables us to update merchandising and partner with vendors on in-store experiences more efficiently.

Q: Can you provide more insight into the growth of your membership program and its impact on margins?

A: Corie Barry, CEO: We ended fiscal '24 with 7 million paid members, up from 5.8 million. Paid members show higher engagement and spend. Matt Bilunas, CFO: The improved gross profit rate is driven by lower costs to serve and stable warranty sales.

Q: How are spending trends across different demographics, especially with the debut of AI PCs?

A: Corie Barry, CEO: The new AI PCs will likely resonate with higher-income and younger demographics initially. However, innovation across computing and tablets creates broad opportunities, making older generations of products more accessible at different price points.

Q: Does the midpoint of your 2024 comp guide assume stable promotional activity in appliances?

A: Matt Bilunas, CFO: Our guidance assumes increased promotional activity for the rest of the year, particularly in major appliances and TVs. This expectation is factored into our gross profit rate guidance, which is trending towards the higher end.

Q: What are the key drivers of your expected margin performance from the membership program?

A: Corie Barry, CEO: We continue to grow new customers and see higher engagement and spend from paid members. Matt Bilunas, CFO: The improved gross profit rate is due to lower costs to serve and stable warranty sales.

