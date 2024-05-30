Q1 2024 Dollar General Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. My name is Donna and I will be your conference operator today. Today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kevin Walker, Vice President of Investor Relations. Kevin, you may begin your conference.



Kevin Walker - Dollar Tree Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Todd Vasos, our CEO; and Kelly Dilts, our CFO. Our earnings release issued today can be found on our website at investor.dollargeneral.com under News and Events. Let me caution you that today's comments include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about our financial guidance, strategy, initiatives, plans, goals,