Dollar General Corp (DG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth Amid Operational Challenges

Net sales rise by 6.1% while operating profit and EPS face significant declines.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 6.1% to $9.9 billion in Q1 compared to $9.3 billion in last year's first quarter.
  • Same-Store Sales: Increased 2.4% during the quarter.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 30.2%, a decrease of 145 basis points.
  • Shrink Impact: 59 basis points worse compared to prior year.
  • SG&A: 24.7% as a percentage of sales, an increase of 97 basis points.
  • Operating Profit: Decreased 26.3% to $546 million, 5.5% of sales.
  • Net Interest Expense: Decreased to $72 million from $83 million in last year's first quarter.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 23.3%, up from 21.8% in the first quarter last year.
  • EPS: Decreased 29.5% to $1.65.
  • Merchandise Inventories: $6.9 billion, a decrease of 5.5% compared to prior year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $664 million, an increase of 247%.
  • Capital Expenditures: $342 million.
  • New Stores Opened: 197 new stores during the quarter.
  • Financial Guidance for 2024: Net sales growth of 6% to 6.7%, same-store sales growth of 2% to 2.7%, and EPS of $6.80 to $7.55.
  • Real Estate Projects for 2024: 1,620 remodels, 730 new stores, and 85 relocations.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net sales increased by 6.1% to $9.9 billion in Q1 2024.
  • Same-store sales increased by 2.4%, surpassing the top end of Q1 guidance.
  • Opened 197 new stores during the quarter, expanding community reach.
  • Significant reduction in inventory levels, improving cash flow from operations by 247%.
  • Positive customer feedback on the removal of self-checkout, enhancing customer engagement.

Negative Points

  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased by 145 basis points due to increased shrink and markdowns.
  • Shrink continues to be a significant headwind, worse than initially expected.
  • Promotional environment has intensified, potentially impacting margins.
  • Operating profit decreased by 26.3% to $546 million.
  • EPS for the quarter decreased by 29.5% to $1.65.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why is shrink worse than you expected? And how have you been able to offset that while still maintaining your full-year EPS guidance? What risk does the more intense promotional environment create to your margins in the second half of the year?
A: Shrink has been a significant headwind, but we are seeing positive indicators from our predictive models, suggesting improvement in the back half of the year and into 2025. To offset shrink and promotional pressures, we are leveraging DG Media Network, private brands, global sourcing, category management, inventory optimization, and supply chain efficiencies. We believe our pricing strategy and category management will help mitigate margin risks from promotional activities.

Q: Could you elaborate on customer behaviors observed in Q1, particularly regarding consumables versus discretionary spending? How does the Back to Basics strategy stand today relative to the overall opportunity?
A: Customers remain cautious, prioritizing essential purchases due to inflationary pressures. However, during key periods like Easter, we saw strong discretionary spending. Our Back to Basics strategy is progressing well, with significant improvements in supply chain, merchandising, and store operations. We are confident in our approach and see positive customer responses, particularly in transaction growth.

Q: Why did you change the real estate plan to reduce new store openings and increase remodels? Is this a long-term shift in strategy?
A: We reallocated capital to increase the number of remodels, particularly in mature stores, while pushing some new store openings to 2025. This reallocation supports our Back to Basics work and enhances our existing store base. We believe this is the right move for now, but we will continue to evaluate our real estate strategy.

Q: Given the current environment, do you still believe in achieving long-term margin targets? How do you balance promotional activities with structural price investments?
A: We remain confident in our long-term margin targets and believe our Back to Basics actions will strengthen our foundation. We balance everyday value with promotional activities, leveraging our strong category management and private brand offerings. We continue to monitor the competitive landscape and adjust as needed to maintain our pricing position.

Q: What are your assumptions for non-consumable category comps for the rest of the year? How do you plan to manage the mix shift between consumables and discretionary items?
A: We expect non-consumable categories to improve as we layer in promotional activities and offer strong value. Our holiday lineup is promising, and we believe the discretionary side of the business will get healthier as we move through the year. We will continue to support our customers' needs while fostering growth in discretionary spending.

Q: What gives you confidence in driving a strong profit recovery in the second half of the year?
A: Our Back to Basics work is gaining momentum, and we expect it to fuel strong top-line and bottom-line growth in the second half. We are seeing positive indicators in customer traffic, market share, and inventory management, which support our confidence in achieving our full-year guidance.

Q: How confident are you that the investments to address shrink are fully baked in and won't require further increases?
A: We are confident in our current investments, including wage increases and additional district managers. These investments are already showing positive results, and we believe they are appropriate for addressing shrink and supporting our overall strategy. We will continue to monitor and adjust as needed.

Q: How do you balance the growth rates of consumables versus discretionary items to alleviate margin pressure from mix?
A: We believe the current shift towards consumables is temporary and driven by customer needs. We will continue to support our customers with essential items while fostering growth in discretionary categories through value offerings and promotional activities. We are prepared to adjust as customer spending patterns evolve.

Q: What are your plans for inventory management and supply chain optimization with the new distribution centers coming online?
A: Reducing inventory remains a high priority, and we are focusing on inventory optimization to improve in-stock levels and simplify operations. The new distribution centers in Arkansas and Colorado will enhance our supply chain efficiency and support optimal product flow. We are already seeing improvements in on-time and in-full delivery rates.

Q: Have you seen any initial positive results from removing self-checkout in the remodeled stores?
A: Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with appreciation for the increased interaction with associates at the front of the store. This change is expected to improve shrink results and enhance the overall customer experience. The positive response from the initial 9,000 stores gave us confidence to expand the initiative to an additional 3,000 stores.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.