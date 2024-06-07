Tyson Foods Inc's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Dividends at Tyson Foods Inc

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.49 per share, payable on 2024-06-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Tyson Foods Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Tyson Foods Inc Do?

Tyson Foods is a protein-focused food producer, selling raw chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods. Chicken and beef are its two largest segments, each comprising about one-third of U.S. sales. Prepared foods constitute roughly 20% of sales and include brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and Sara Lee. However, most of these are in product categories rife with competition where Tyson does not have a massive market share lead. Tyson sells some products overseas, but the international segment accounts for just 5% of total revenue. The company is an active acquirer, with more recent years' purchases focused on international and food-service markets.

A Glimpse at Tyson Foods Inc's Dividend History

Tyson Foods Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Tyson Foods Inc has increased its dividend each year since 1988. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 36 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Tyson Foods Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Tyson Foods Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.32% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.38%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Tyson Foods Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 4.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 10.00% per year. And over the past decade, Tyson Foods Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 26.40%.

Based on Tyson Foods Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Tyson Foods Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.35%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Tyson Foods Inc's dividend payout ratio is 6.31, suggesting that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Tyson Foods Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Tyson Foods Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Tyson Foods Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Tyson Foods Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Tyson Foods Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 8.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 52.66% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Tyson Foods Inc's earnings increased by approximately -65.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 3.66% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -36.00%, which outperforms approximately 3.36% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Tyson Foods Inc's robust dividend history, current yield, and growth metrics, the company presents an interesting case for dividend investors. While the payout ratio and profitability suggest potential challenges, the company's consistent dividend increases and strong market position may continue to attract investor interest. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

