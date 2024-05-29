Q4 2024 SJVN Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SJVN Limited Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rupesh Sankhe from Elara Securities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rupesh Sankhe - Elara Securities(India)Private Limited-Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q4 FY '24 conference call of SJVN. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of SJVN represented by Mr. Sushil Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director. Congratulation and all the best sir, for new role. And we also have Mr. Akhil Singh, Director of Finance. We will begin the call with a brief overview by the management followed by Q&A session. I will now hand over the call to Sushil Sharma sir for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Sushil Sharma - SJVN Ltd - MD, Chairman