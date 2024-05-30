Q4 2024 Kuantum Papers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Nikhil Shetty - - Analyst



Thank you, Sagar. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Nuvama Wealth, we are delighted to host senior management of Kuantum Papers Limited. From the management side, we have Mr. Pavan Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Roshan Garg, CFO of the company. So we'll start the call with the opening remarks from the management, then we'll move to the Q&A session.



Thank you, and over to you, Pavan sir.



Pavan Khaitan - Kuantum Papers Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman, Managing Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our earnings conference call and financial year ended 2024. Let me first start off by thanking our host Nuvama, for hosting today's earnings call.



I will be