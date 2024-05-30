May 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Doris Wu - Highest Performances Holdings Inc. - Manager of Financial Reporting Department



Thank you. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to our earnings conference call for the first half of the fiscal year 2024. Our half year report on Form 6-K has been uploaded to the website of US Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today, and is also available on our IR website.



Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the United States Private