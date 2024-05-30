May 30, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Suprajit Engineering Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mumuksh Mandlesha from Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited. Thank you and over to you, Mr. Mandlesha.
Mumuksh Mandlesha - Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers Ltd - Analyst
Thanks, Renju. On behalf of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, I welcome you all to the Suprajit Engineering Q4 FY24 conference call. I thank the management for taking time off for the call. From the management side, we have Mr. Ajith Kumar Rai, the Founder and Chairman; Mr. N.S. Mohan, MD and Group CEO; Mr. Akhilesh Rai, Director and Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Medappa Gowda J., CFO & Company Secretary. Request Ajith, sir, and team to give an introduction to review about the results and then you can follow up with the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
Kula Ajith Rai -
Q4 2024 Suprajit Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...