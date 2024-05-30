May 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Maxeon Solar Technologies fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2024 earnings call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
Robert Lahey - Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Maxeon fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today are Chief Executive Officer, Bill Mulligan; Chief Financial Officer, Kai Strohbecke and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Aschenbrenner.
Let me cover a few housekeeping items before I turn the call over to Bill. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of Maxeon's website.
During today's call, we will make forward looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the safe harbor slide of today's presentation,
