Q4 2024 Loop Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Loop Industries fourth-quarter 2024 corporate update call. My name is [Carla], and I'll be coordinating your call today.(Operator Instructions)



This conference call is being recorded today, May 30, 2024, and the press release accompanying this conference call had -- was issued last evening, May 29, 2024. On our call today is Loop Industries' Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Solomita; and Fady Mansour, Chief Financial Officer, and Kevin O'Dowd, Head of Investor Relations.



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Kevin to read a disclaimer about the forward-looking statements.



Kevin O'dowd - Loop Industries Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Before we get started, let me remind you that today's meeting will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of security laws. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, current plans, expectations, events and industry trends that may affect the company