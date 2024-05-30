Q4 2024 Park Aerospace Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Paul, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Park Aerospace Corp fourth quarter fiscal year '24 earnings release conference call and investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) At this time I would like to turn today's call over to Mr. Brian Shore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Shore, you may begin your conference.



Brian Shore - Park Aerospace Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator, welcome all to our fiscal '24 Q4 investor conference call. I have with me Matt Farabaugh, our Senior Vice President, CFO. You probably noticed in the news release that we announced Matt is retiring original plan within this month, but Matt has agreed to stay with us through I guess, would be sometime like mid July through to our Q1, 10-Q filing. So thank you for doing that, Matt.



We, I think, the earnings release crossed the wires, maybe about 415. You want to take a look at that because in the release itself. It gives you instructions as to