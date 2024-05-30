May 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Paul, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Park Aerospace Corp fourth quarter fiscal year '24 earnings release conference call and investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) At this time I would like to turn today's call over to Mr. Brian Shore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Shore, you may begin your conference.
Brian Shore - Park Aerospace Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, operator, welcome all to our fiscal '24 Q4 investor conference call. I have with me Matt Farabaugh, our Senior Vice President, CFO. You probably noticed in the news release that we announced Matt is retiring original plan within this month, but Matt has agreed to stay with us through I guess, would be sometime like mid July through to our Q1, 10-Q filing. So thank you for doing that, Matt.
We, I think, the earnings release crossed the wires, maybe about 415. You want to take a look at that because in the release itself. It gives you instructions as to
Q4 2024 Park Aerospace Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...