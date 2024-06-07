Prologis Inc (PLD, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial position. With its shares currently trading at $108.65 and experiencing a daily gain of 1%, despite a three-month decline of -18.03%, the company shows promising signs of substantial growth. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Prologis Inc for significant future advancements.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. This system has proven its effectiveness in correlating with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. Prologis Inc boasts a GF Score of 93 out of 100, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance. The components of this score include:

Understanding Prologis Inc's Business

Prologis Inc, with a market cap of $100.59 billion and annual sales of $8.21 billion, operates a vast network of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities, totaling approximately 1.2 billion square feet globally. Formed from the merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust in June 2011, the company also manages about $60 billion in third-party assets under management (AUM) through its strategic capital business segment. Organized into four global divisions—Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas—Prologis functions as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Prologis Inc's Operating Margin has shown impressive growth over the past five years, increasing from 29.78% in 2019 to 38.44% in 2023. Similarly, the company's Gross Margin has consistently risen, reaching 74.94% in 2023. These trends highlight Prologis's increasing efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

Ranked highly in Growth, Prologis Inc has demonstrated a strong commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate stands at 12.7%, outperforming 78.43% of companies in the REITs industry. Additionally, its EBITDA has seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 13 and a five-year rate of 8.9, emphasizing its ongoing growth capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering Prologis Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

