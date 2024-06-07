Prologis Inc (PLD)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Strategic Advantages of Prologis Inc

Author's Avatar

Prologis Inc (PLD, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial position. With its shares currently trading at $108.65 and experiencing a daily gain of 1%, despite a three-month decline of -18.03%, the company shows promising signs of substantial growth. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Prologis Inc for significant future advancements.

1796557393077891072.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. This system has proven its effectiveness in correlating with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. Prologis Inc boasts a GF Score of 93 out of 100, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance. The components of this score include:

Understanding Prologis Inc's Business

Prologis Inc, with a market cap of $100.59 billion and annual sales of $8.21 billion, operates a vast network of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities, totaling approximately 1.2 billion square feet globally. Formed from the merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust in June 2011, the company also manages about $60 billion in third-party assets under management (AUM) through its strategic capital business segment. Organized into four global divisions—Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas—Prologis functions as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

1796557420537999360.png

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Prologis Inc's Operating Margin has shown impressive growth over the past five years, increasing from 29.78% in 2019 to 38.44% in 2023. Similarly, the company's Gross Margin has consistently risen, reaching 74.94% in 2023. These trends highlight Prologis's increasing efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

Ranked highly in Growth, Prologis Inc has demonstrated a strong commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate stands at 12.7%, outperforming 78.43% of companies in the REITs industry. Additionally, its EBITDA has seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 13 and a five-year rate of 8.9, emphasizing its ongoing growth capabilities.

1796557439622082560.png

Conclusion

Considering Prologis Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.