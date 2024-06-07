Ulta Beauty Faces Challenges Despite Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Ulta Beauty (ULTA, Financial) opened nearly 9% higher today despite issuing a gloomy FY25 outlook. The company slashed its previous projections due to a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and intensified competition. Last month, Ulta warned that the beauty category was starting to feel the effects of cumulative inflationary pressures, which had previously been resilient. This warning set investor expectations low ahead of Ulta's Q1 report yesterday, causing shares to tumble over 25% since April.

However, Ulta's lowered FY25 guidance was better than expected. The company projected EPS of $25.20-26.00, down a dollar from its previous outlook, revenues of $11.5-11.6 billion, down $100 million, and comp growth of 2-3%, down from 4-5%. Investors are encouraged by some promising developments, suggesting that the worst of Ulta's headwinds may occur this year.

  • Ulta delivered Q1 EPS of $6.47, ahead of consensus, with top-line growth of 3.5% year-over-year to $2.73 billion, consistent with analyst forecasts. Comparable sales growth of 1.6% matched management's prediction, driven by traffic growth in stores and digital platforms, and a 0.3% increase in average ticket.
  • By product category, makeup lagged in Q1, slipping by a mid-single-digit percentage. Conversely, all other categories enjoyed positive growth. Fragrance registered double-digit expansion, skincare was up by mid-single digits, haircare by a low single digit, and services grew comps in the high single digits.
  • Ulta's results were sufficient to maintain overall market share, a positive development given the competitive pressures in the beauty industry. However, market share growth was uneven, with losses in the prestige category but gains in the mass category.
  • Ulta expects growth within the broader beauty category this year, reiterating its mid-single-digit percentage outlook. However, the midpoint of Ulta's FY25 revenue forecast translates to just 3% growth year-over-year, indicating potential minor market share loss. CFO Paula Oyibo noted that initiatives to strengthen the assortment, accelerate social relevance, and enhance the digital experience should yield meaningful results, but the company maintains a conservative view for the remainder of the year.

Bottom line, after many quarters of strength in the beauty industry, cracks are appearing, affecting both prestige and mass products. While Ulta's Q1 report was better than feared, the year ahead may bring significant challenges due to intensified competition and lingering inflationary pressures.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.