On May 29, 2024, Gina Clark, Executive Vice President of Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), executed a sale of 36,737 shares of the company at an average price of $221.86 per share. The transaction was filed through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares of Cencora Inc.

Cencora Inc, a leading company in the healthcare sector, specializes in providing a range of pharmaceutical and healthcare services. The company's operations are essential in the distribution and provision of healthcare products, contributing significantly to the healthcare supply chain.

Over the past year, Gina Clark has sold a total of 97,045 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Cencora Inc, where there have been 32 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $221.86 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $44.62 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 24.79, which is above both the industry median of 17.235 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $198.79, indicating that Cencora Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

