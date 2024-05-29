On May 29, 2024, David Weill, Director at TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial), executed a sale of 1,193 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,732 shares of the company.

TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial) is a medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, accessibility, and outcomes of organ transplant therapy. The company designs and markets organ transplant therapy systems that aim to increase the utilization of organ transplants in the healthcare system.

Over the past year, David Weill has engaged in multiple transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 3,693 shares and purchased 2,500 shares during this period. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 43 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of TransMedics Group Inc were trading at $141.65 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.49 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $210.27, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider transaction provides investors with a snapshot of the insider's current stake in the company and may offer insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.