May 30, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

May 30, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Clare Chin

Axiata Group Bhd - Head of Investor Relations

* Vivek Sood

Axiata Group Bhd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

* Nik Rizal Kamil Nik Ibrahim Kamil

Axiata Group Bhd - Group Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Prem Jearajasingam

CGS-CIMB Securities - Analyst

* Luis Hilado

Citigroup Inc - Analyst



=====================

Clare Chin - Axiata Group Bhd - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Clare Chin, Head of Investor Relations at Axiata Group Berhad. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Axiata first quarter 2024 results briefing. Today, we have present with us Vivek Sood, Group CEO; Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, CEO of Telecom; Nik Rizal Kamil, Group CFO, as well as representatives from our operating companies.