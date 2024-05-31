Q4 2024 Kiri Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call of Kiri industry. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to Ms. Purvangi Jain from Valorem Advisors. Thank you and over to you, maâam.



Purvangi Jain - Valorem Advisors Ltd.



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to you all. My name is Purvangi Jain from Valorem Advisors. We represent the Investor Relations of Kiri Industries Limited. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and financial year ending 2024.



Before we begin, I would like to mention a short cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's earnings call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and