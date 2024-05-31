Q1 2024 X Financial Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the X Financial first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Victoria Yu. Please go ahead.



Victoria Yu - X Financial - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website at ir.xiaoyinggroup.com. On the call today from X Financial is Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Zheng will give a brief overview of the company's business operations and highlights, go through the financials and then answer your questions during the Q&A session, I remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that likely involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and