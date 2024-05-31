Q1 2025 Genesco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Genesco, first quarter. Fiscal 2025 conference call. Just a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to Darryl MacQuarrie, Senior Director of FP&A. Please go ahead, sir.



Darryl MacQuarrie - Genesco Inc - Senior Director of FP&A



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter. Fiscal '25 results are participants on the call expect to make forward-looking statements reflecting our expectations as of today, but actual results could be different.



Genesco refers you to this morning's earnings release and the company's SEC filings, including its most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings for some of the factors that could cause differences from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements made today.



Participants also expect to refer to certain adjusted financial measures during the call, all non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their GAAP counterparts in the attachments to this morning's press release and in schedules