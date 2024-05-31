Q2 2024 Laurentian Bank of Canada Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



-- quarterly financial results call. Note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to RaphaÃ«l Ambeault, Head Investor Relations. Please go ahead, RaphaÃ«l.



RaphaÃ«l Ambeault - Laurentian Bank of Canada - IR



Bonjour Ã¡ tous. Good morning and thank you for joining us for the Laurentian Bank 2024 second-quarter result presentation. My name is RaphaÃ«l Ambeault, and Iâm Head Investor Relations. Today's opening remarks will be delivered by Eric Provost, President and CEO, and the review of the second-quarter financial results will be presented by Yvan Deschamps, Executive Vice President and CFO, after which we will invite questions from the phone. Also joining us for the question period are [Liam] Mason, Executive Vice President and CRO. All documents pertaining to the quarter can be found on our website in the Investor Center.



I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, forward-looking statements may be made and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those projected in