Q4 2024 Champion Iron Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Marcotte - Champion Iron Ltd - Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Capital Markets



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us to discuss our Q4 results today. Before I turn it over to our team out to discuss these results, I'd just like to go over a few elements, including where you can find this presentation that we'll be referring to, which is on our website at championrn.com under the Investors section and Events and Presentations.



I'd also like to highlight that we'll be making forward-looking statements throughout this presentation. You can read more about these for the statements, risk and assumptions in our MD&A, which is also available on our website. Also like to remind people that we'll be referencing