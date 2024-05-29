On May 29, 2024, James Wirth, President & CEO / Chairman, 10% Owner of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT, Financial), purchased 300 shares of the company. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns 6,252,496 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), focusing on hotel ownership and management. The company's portfolio includes properties that offer suite accommodations and traditional hotel rooms, catering to a range of travelers and tourists.

Over the past year, James Wirth has increased his holdings by purchasing a total of 17,861 shares, while not selling any shares. This pattern of insider buying is consistent with the broader trend within the company, which has seen 28 insider buys and no insider sells over the same period.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust were priced at $388.5 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at $11.55 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 40.00, significantly above both the industry median of 16.51 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation relative to the GF Value is also noteworthy. With a current price of $388.5 and a GF Value of $2.74, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 141.79, indicating that the stock might be a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.