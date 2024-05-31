On May 31, 2024, Cam Gallagher, President and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL, Financial), sold 9,597 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 633,680 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. The company's approach involves targeted therapies that are designed to address specific pathways or mechanisms that are critical to cancer progression.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,322 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend in insider transactions for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases, with 12 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $11.98 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $843.637 million.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand the recent movements in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock and the perspectives of high-level insiders within the company.

