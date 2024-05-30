On May 30, 2024, Walter Mclallen, Director at OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW, Financial), executed a sale of 17,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 177,986 shares of the company.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd operates in the health and wellness sector, providing spa services and health and wellness products on board cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. The company's offerings include traditional body, salon, and skincare services and products, along with medi-spa services and health and wellness education programs.

Over the past year, Walter Mclallen has sold a total of 91,158 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year at OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells.

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd were trading at $15.21 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 56.52, significantly above both the industry median of 19.48 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $18.04, suggesting that OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The insider transaction trends and the valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the company's current stock position and insider confidence.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.