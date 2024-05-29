Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Net Investment Income of $0.33 Per Share, NAV at $7.88

Strong Performance in CLO Investments and Dividend Maintenance

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: $0.33 per common share for Q2 2024.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): $7.88 per common share as of March 31, 2024.
  • Total Fair Value of Investments: $142.1 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Dividend: Maintained monthly dividend of $0.1050 per share through August 2024, representing an annualized yield of 15.95% based on the share price of $7.90 as of May 28, 2024.
  • ATM Offering: Sold 570,000 common shares at a premium to NAV for net proceeds of $4.5 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 29, 2024, Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ending March 31, 2024. Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of below-investment-grade U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors.

1796821707940589568.png

Performance Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Carlyle Credit Income Fund reported net investment income of $0.33 per common share, aligning with analyst estimates. The Fund's net asset value (NAV) per common share stood at $7.88 as of March 31, 2024. The total fair value of investments was $142.1 million at the end of the quarter.

Lauren Basmadjian, CCIF’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As of quarter end, we have successfully deployed the remaining proceeds from the preferred stock offering into new CLO equity positions. Our diversified portfolio of CLO investments is producing historically high cash distributions, further supporting our original investment thesis of rotating the fund into a CLO investing strategy.”

Financial Achievements

During the quarter, the Fund achieved several key milestones:

  • Deployed the remaining proceeds from the preferred stock offering with a weighted average GAAP yield of 19.4%. The aggregate portfolio weighted average GAAP yield was 20.8% as of March 31, 2024.
  • Maintained the monthly dividend of 10.5 cents through August 2024, equating to a 15.95% annualized dividend based on share price as of May 28, 2024.
  • Sold 570,000 common shares in connection with the ATM offering program at a premium to NAV for net proceeds of $4.5 million.

Dividend Declarations

CCIF is maintaining a monthly dividend on shares of the Fund’s common stock of $0.1050 per share for June, July, and August 2024. This monthly dividend represents an annualized yield of 15.95% based on the closing share price of $7.90 on May 28, 2024.

Security Amount per Share Record Dates Payable Dates
Common Stock $0.1050 June 17, 2024 June 28, 2024
July 19, 2024 July 31, 2024
August 20, 2024 August 30, 2024

Additionally, CCIF declared dividends on shares of the Fund’s 8.75% Series A Term Preferred Shares of $0.1823 per share for June, July, and August 2024.

Security Amount per Share Record Dates Payable Dates
Series A Preferred Shares $0.1823 June 17, 2024 June 28, 2024
July 19, 2024 July 31, 2024
August 20, 2024 August 30, 2024

Analysis and Outlook

The successful deployment of proceeds from the preferred stock offering into new CLO equity positions with a high GAAP yield underscores the Fund's strategic focus on generating substantial cash distributions. Maintaining a high dividend yield is crucial for attracting and retaining investors, particularly in the asset management industry where income generation is a key performance metric.

CCIF's ability to sell common shares at a premium to NAV and generate net proceeds of $4.5 million reflects investor confidence in the Fund's strategy and management. The continued high yield on the portfolio and the maintenance of dividends are positive indicators of the Fund's financial health and operational efficiency.

Investors and stakeholders can look forward to the Fund's conference call on May 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss these results in further detail. Registration for the conference call is available at this link.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carlyle Credit Income Fund for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.