Kellanova Co's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Kellanova Co's Dividends

Upcoming Dividend Details

Kellanova Co (K, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.56 per share, set to be payable on 2024-06-14, with the ex-dividend date on 2024-06-03. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, this analysis will explore Kellanova Co's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Company Overview

Following its separation from the North American cereal sector, Kellanova Co, formerly known as the global snacking division of Kellogg, has emerged as a prominent global manufacturer and marketer of various food products. With a portfolio that includes Pringles, Cheez-It, and Eggo, the company operates in about 20 countries and markets its products in over 180 countries. Notably, international sales constitute roughly half of Kellanova's total sales, highlighting its global reach.

1797569694471974912.png

Dividend History and Status

Kellanova Co has demonstrated a robust track record of consistent dividend payments since 1986, with distributions occurring quarterly. The company has achieved the status of a dividend aristocrat by increasing its dividend annually since 1997, marking over two decades of consistent growth.

Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends:

1797569713392480256.png

Dividend Yield and Growth Analysis

Currently, Kellanova Co boasts a trailing dividend yield of 3.83% and a forward dividend yield of 3.71%, indicating a slight expected decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 0.90%, which increased to 1.20% over a five-year period and reached 2.70% over the past decade.

The 5-year yield on cost for Kellanova Co stock is approximately 4.07%, as per today's calculations.

1797569732497534976.png

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability

The sustainability of dividends is often gauged by the dividend payout ratio, which for Kellanova Co stands at 0.57 as of 2024-03-31. This ratio indicates a healthy balance between earnings distribution and retention for future growth. The company's profitability rank is 7 out of 10, reflecting strong earnings relative to its peers and a consistent track record of positive net income over the past decade.

Future Growth Prospects

Kellanova Co's growth metrics are crucial for maintaining dividend sustainability. With a growth rank of 7 out of 10, the company shows promising growth potential. However, its revenue and earnings growth rates over the past three years have underperformed relative to many global competitors, which could be a concern for future dividend sustainability.

Conclusion

While Kellanova Co has a commendable dividend history and a solid profitability rank, its recent growth metrics and the slight expected decrease in dividend payments necessitate careful monitoring by investors. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium offers tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener to identify high-yield investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.