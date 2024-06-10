Amundi SA's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Amundi SA's Dividends

Amundi SA (AMDUF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $4.1 per share, payable on 2024-06-05, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Amundi SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Amundi SA Do?

Amundi is the result of the merger of the asset manager businesses of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale in 2010. In 2017, it expanded into Italy, Germany, and Austria by acquiring Pioneer Investments, previously the asset manager of UniCredit. France accounts for just under half of assets under management, while Italy and the rest of Europe contribute about 30% combined. Assets from Asia are growing rapidly and contribute just shy of 20%. Amundi is the largest European asset manager and a top 10 manager globally.

A Glimpse at Amundi SA's Dividend History

Amundi SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Amundi SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Amundi SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.42% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.41%. This suggests an expectation of stable dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on Amundi SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Amundi SA stock as of today is approximately 6.42%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. Amundi SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting a manageable payout that supports sustainability. Amundi SA's profitability rank is 8 out of 10, indicating good profitability prospects and consistent positive net income over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Amundi SA's growth rank of 8 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Amundi SA's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, although it underperforms 51.32% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate also reflect its capability to sustain dividends over the long run.

Conclusion: Evaluating Amundi SA's Dividend Prospects

Considering Amundi SA's stable dividend payments, modest dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, strong profitability, and solid growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payouts in the foreseeable future. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolio with a reliable dividend-paying stock may find Amundi SA an attractive option. GuruFocus Premium users can further explore high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.