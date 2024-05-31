Half Year 2024 Select Harvests Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrew Angus - Select harvests Limited - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the Select Harvests' First Half FY 2024 Results Webcast. My name is Andrew Angus, and I look after Investor Relations for the company. Shortly, we'll begin the webcast. At the moment, we're just letting in participants into the room. When that completes, I'll hand over to the Managing Director, David Surveyor; and the Chief Financial Officer, Brad Crump. So if you'd just bear with me for a minute, please.



All right, David. I think we're off to go. I'll hand it over to you.



David Surveyor - Select Harvests Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Thank you, Andrew, and good morning, and welcome to the Select Harvests' 2024 first half results presentation. My name is David Surveyor, and I am the Managing Director of Select Harvests. Joining me in delivering this presentation is our Chief Financial Officer, Brad Crump.



The 2024 first half results presentation will be delivered by webcast on the link displayed below as advised to the ASX. After Brad