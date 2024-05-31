May 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
James Boothroyd - Petrofac Ltd - Head of Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our call today is being hosted by Tareq Kawash, Group Chief Executive; and Afonso Reis Sousa, Chief Financial Officer, and includes a Q&A session.
In a moment, I'll hand over to Tareq. But first, I wanted to remind everybody that today's briefing and some of the answers to your statements may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views and involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to slide 2 of the presentation for more information included in the disclaimer. We also have copies of today's presentation and other relevant material on our website in the Investors section.
I would now like to hand over to Tareq Kawash. Tareq, over to you.
Tareq Kawash - Petrofac Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Thank you, James. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am Tareq Kawash, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined by Afonso Reis Sousa, our Chief
Full Year 2023 Petrofac Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...