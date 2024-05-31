Q1 2024 Cloud DX Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Robert Kaul - Cloud DX Inc - CEO, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management Team, President



All right. I'm going to get started. My name is Robert Kaul. I'm the Founder and CEO of Cloud DX. And today, we're going to review the corporate financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



Please be reminded that you may be hearing forward-looking statements today. Forward-looking statements are covered by the forward-looking statement disclaimer that's found on our website and in our investor presentation packages.



Without further ado, what we're going to do is we're going to move forward and look at the financial results for the quarter and then talk about some of the year-to-date accomplishments for Cloud DX as announced in press releases since January 1 of the year. I will also be reviewing really what we do for everyone, just so that if there's anyone on the call who is new to Cloud DX and new to our story, I can share with you sort of what we do and why we're special. And time permitting, we may be able to take a few questions from people present