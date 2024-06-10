Prologis Inc (PLD, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial position. With its shares currently trading at $109.51, Prologis Inc has experienced a daily decrease of 0.89%, set against a three-month change of -17.55%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Prologis Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Prologis Inc boasts a GF Score of 92, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Prologis Inc's Business

Prologis Inc, with a market cap of $101.38 billion and annual sales of $8.21 billion, operates a substantial portfolio of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities, totaling around 1.2 billion square feet globally. Formed from the merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust in June 2011, the company also manages approximately $60 billion in third-party assets under management (AUM) through its strategic capital business segment. Organized into four global divisions—Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas—Prologis operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Prologis Inc's Operating Margin has shown a consistent increase over the past five years, with the latest figure at 38.44% in 2023. This trend highlights the company's efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Additionally, the Gross Margin has also seen a steady rise, reaching 74.94% in 2023, further underscoring Prologis Inc's profitability strength.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Prologis Inc is highly ranked in terms of growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 12.7%, outperforming 78.39% of 685 companies in the REITs industry. The company's EBITDA has also seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 13 and a five-year rate of 8.9, highlighting its ongoing ability to expand and generate increased earnings.

Conclusion

Considering Prologis Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.