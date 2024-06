NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With a current share price of $1,135.49 and a daily gain of 3.57%, NVIDIA Corp has shown a significant three-month change of 38.56%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that NVIDIA Corp is poised for substantial future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have been proven to correlate with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. NVIDIA Corp has been assigned a GF Score of 93, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding NVIDIA Corp's Business

NVIDIA Corp, with a market cap of $2.79 trillion and annual sales of $79.77 billion, is a leading developer of graphics processing units (GPUs). Originally designed to enhance computing platform experiences, particularly in PC gaming, GPUs have evolved into crucial semiconductors for artificial intelligence applications. NVIDIA not only produces AI GPUs but also offers Cuda, a software platform for AI model development and training. Additionally, the company is expanding its data center networking solutions to support complex workloads.

Financial Strength Breakdown

NVIDIA Corp's financial strength is evident in its robust balance sheet and prudent capital management. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at an impressive 187.22, significantly above the benchmark set by Benjamin Graham. Additionally, with an Altman Z-Score of 62.34, NVIDIA demonstrates a strong defense against financial distress. The strategic management of its debt, with a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.14, further solidifies its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

NVIDIA Corp's profitability is highlighted by its impressive Operating Margin, which has seen significant growth over the past five years. The company's Gross Margin has also consistently increased, reflecting its efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Furthermore, NVIDIA's growth is underscored by a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 54.3%, outperforming 94.59% of its industry peers.

Conclusion

Considering NVIDIA Corp's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and strong growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.